Photo 772
Beauty surrounds us, but usually we need to walking in a garden to know it… Rumi
It’s just after midday, I’m sitting breathing in the smells of nature, full of joy listening to my friends recent experience of India, he feels like he has been reborn.
Wonderful to absorb his energy and pure joy.
According to legend, the Ganges river began in heaven and flowed to earth, the embodiment of Hindu goddess Ma Ganga. More than one billion people embrace it as the world’s most sacred river.
A place I haven’t been too… yet
11th May 2024
11th May 24
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Wylie
lovely thoughts
May 11th, 2024
