Before the storm… by beverley365
Photo 774

Before the storm…

Looking through the window, the seeds scattered from the palm tree, the wind picking up,the trees blowing and swaying erratically.

It’s been a beautiful weekend sitting writing in the garden, sharing the sunshine with Brett & our lovely friend. Hearing his stories of the Himalayas and his recent travels.

Wonderful times…
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details

