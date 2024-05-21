Previous
Caught in the act… the roses are having a party by beverley365
Caught in the act… the roses are having a party

A mismatch of roses, soo higgledy piggledy with the weeds & grasses fighting for space.

Reminds me of days gone by at my fav great aunts garden.

Symbolising love, beauty, sensuality, secrecy, and mysticism, also associated with achievement and perfection.
Roses are prized around the world.

Finally after school today I visit the hairdressers… soo so long over due,
I hope to look less like a beach girl and
a little more chic…

I’ve been considering a big trim…
Beverley

