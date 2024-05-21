Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 782
Caught in the act… the roses are having a party
A mismatch of roses, soo higgledy piggledy with the weeds & grasses fighting for space.
Reminds me of days gone by at my fav great aunts garden.
Symbolising love, beauty, sensuality, secrecy, and mysticism, also associated with achievement and perfection.
Roses are prized around the world.
Finally after school today I visit the hairdressers… soo so long over due,
I hope to look less like a beach girl and
a little more chic…
I’ve been considering a big trim…
21st May 2024
21st May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1042
photos
95
followers
119
following
214% complete
View this month »
775
776
777
778
779
780
781
782
Latest from all albums
779
257
780
258
781
259
782
260
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
19th May 2024 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close