A wonderful hairdresser who will be my ‘go to pick me up’

Should I ever need a boost, or just a ‘me’ treat.



I liked him on sight… Cederic - my new french friend… I’m sooo happy.

A vivacious uplifting character, and boy has he performed a miracle!



My beach hair which was pretty much bashed about by spending a lot of time underwater…over these 3 decades has been transformed…



I now have a natural french shine! Oooo i love it! It feels short…but it’s not

I’ve never had such a great cut!

Ooo I feel soo happy & new



Sometimes we forget to pamper ourselves, taking time ‘me time’ is super important to our well being.