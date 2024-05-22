Sign up
Previous
Photo 783
A wonderful hairdresser who will be my ‘go to pick me up’
Should I ever need a boost, or just a ‘me’ treat.
I liked him on sight… Cederic - my new french friend… I’m sooo happy.
A vivacious uplifting character, and boy has he performed a miracle!
My beach hair which was pretty much bashed about by spending a lot of time underwater…over these 3 decades has been transformed…
I now have a natural french shine! Oooo i love it! It feels short…but it’s not
I’ve never had such a great cut!
Ooo I feel soo happy & new
Sometimes we forget to pamper ourselves, taking time ‘me time’ is super important to our well being.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
1
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1044
photos
96
followers
119
following
214% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
21st May 2024 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
kali
ace
looks great!
May 22nd, 2024
