Previous
A wonderful hairdresser who will be my ‘go to pick me up’ by beverley365
Photo 783

A wonderful hairdresser who will be my ‘go to pick me up’

Should I ever need a boost, or just a ‘me’ treat.

I liked him on sight… Cederic - my new french friend… I’m sooo happy.
A vivacious uplifting character, and boy has he performed a miracle!

My beach hair which was pretty much bashed about by spending a lot of time underwater…over these 3 decades has been transformed…

I now have a natural french shine! Oooo i love it! It feels short…but it’s not
I’ve never had such a great cut!
Ooo I feel soo happy & new

Sometimes we forget to pamper ourselves, taking time ‘me time’ is super important to our well being.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
214% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

kali ace
looks great!
May 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise