Raindrops are falling on my head… Ooo Sasha Distel… by beverley365
Raindrops are falling on my head… Ooo Sasha Distel…

I discovered that these bursts of yellow are common
ragwort…
Each flower produces approx 70 seeds per head, with one plant able to release around 150,000 seeds

I hope that happens in this little garden.

The rain is continuous… I like it
The forecast is looking brighter mid week.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Babs ace
Beautiful
June 2nd, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. Now I'm singing that song too but outside it is sunny and hot.
June 2nd, 2024  
Brian ace
Lovely
June 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
June 2nd, 2024  
Wylie ace
Look like a common weed here. No wonder it spreads so well
June 2nd, 2024  
