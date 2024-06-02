Sign up
Photo 794
Raindrops are falling on my head… Ooo Sasha Distel…
I discovered that these bursts of yellow are common
ragwort…
Each flower produces approx 70 seeds per head, with one plant able to release around 150,000 seeds
I hope that happens in this little garden.
The rain is continuous… I like it
The forecast is looking brighter mid week.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
1st June 2024 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Babs
ace
Beautiful
June 2nd, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. Now I'm singing that song too but outside it is sunny and hot.
June 2nd, 2024
Brian
ace
Lovely
June 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
June 2nd, 2024
Wylie
ace
Look like a common weed here. No wonder it spreads so well
June 2nd, 2024
