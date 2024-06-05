Previous
Yellow flags waving… by beverley365
Yellow flags waving…

A pretty and effective plant for the
phyto-purification of ponds, natural pools.

I’m learning about this subject.

So glad I took a few photos yesterday as the sun is in hiding.

Today is my birthday, I feel grateful…
I love everyday… everyday is a blessing.

My yoga mat is waiting…
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
218% complete

Diana ace
Happy Birthday Beverley, hope you have a wonderful day and your boys spoil you :-)
I love these beautiful yellow iris on the waters edge.
June 5th, 2024  
