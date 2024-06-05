Sign up
Previous
Photo 797
Yellow flags waving…
A pretty and effective plant for the
phyto-purification of ponds, natural pools.
I’m learning about this subject.
So glad I took a few photos yesterday as the sun is in hiding.
Today is my birthday, I feel grateful…
I love everyday… everyday is a blessing.
My yoga mat is waiting…
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1072
photos
97
followers
119
following
218% complete
790
791
792
793
794
795
796
797
272
794
273
795
274
796
275
797
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
4th June 2024 10:24am
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Happy Birthday Beverley, hope you have a wonderful day and your boys spoil you :-)
I love these beautiful yellow iris on the waters edge.
June 5th, 2024
