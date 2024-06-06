Previous
Just lovely… by beverley365
Photo 798

Just lovely…

Age is just a number we are as young as we feel.
happiness is timeless… Ooo finding happiness in the simple things of day to day life keeps us out of mischief.

The sun shone it was a glorious day for my birthday…

Early start this morning, B & I are leaving at 7am for a planning meeting…

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
