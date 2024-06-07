Sign up
We return… A moment of pause…
Early start yesterday Ooo the car was buzzing with energy, the flask of coffee helped…
My inner thoughts & day dreams are bursting with plans, hopes, dreams, possibilities, compromises & creations.
The glorious early morning sunshine felt like sign of looming success…
7th June 2024
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
6th June 2024 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot.
June 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
June 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scenery.
June 7th, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
What a lovely landscape!
June 7th, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely shot
June 7th, 2024
