We return… A moment of pause… by beverley365
We return… A moment of pause…

Early start yesterday Ooo the car was buzzing with energy, the flask of coffee helped…

My inner thoughts & day dreams are bursting with plans, hopes, dreams, possibilities, compromises & creations.

The glorious early morning sunshine felt like sign of looming success…

7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
John Falconer
Lovely shot.
June 7th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
June 7th, 2024  
Diana
Beautiful capture and scenery.
June 7th, 2024  
Jessica Eby
What a lovely landscape!
June 7th, 2024  
Babs
Lovely shot
June 7th, 2024  
