It can be sunny everyday but not as authentic as on a Sunday by beverley365
It can be sunny everyday but not as authentic as on a Sunday

Popped out for a morning sprint, on the way back I took some beautiful photos in the park.

It’s so lovely to see people enjoying the natural pool… just sitting listening to the water…

It’s very much a community park with a feeling of respect, the rubbish goes in the bin & there’s lots of bonjour & smiles…

I’m cooking a delicious green brunch …yum
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
