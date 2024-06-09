Sign up
Previous
Photo 801
It can be sunny everyday but not as authentic as on a Sunday
Popped out for a morning sprint, on the way back I took some beautiful photos in the park.
It’s so lovely to see people enjoying the natural pool… just sitting listening to the water…
It’s very much a community park with a feeling of respect, the rubbish goes in the bin & there’s lots of bonjour & smiles…
I’m cooking a delicious green brunch …yum
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1079
photos
98
followers
120
following
219% complete
794
795
796
797
798
799
800
801
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
9th June 2024 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
