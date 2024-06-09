It can be sunny everyday but not as authentic as on a Sunday

Popped out for a morning sprint, on the way back I took some beautiful photos in the park.



It’s so lovely to see people enjoying the natural pool… just sitting listening to the water…



It’s very much a community park with a feeling of respect, the rubbish goes in the bin & there’s lots of bonjour & smiles…



I’m cooking a delicious green brunch …yum