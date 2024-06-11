Previous
Ready for summer… by beverley365
Ready for summer…

Such a lovely natural pool.

Soon the children will be having lessons and splish splashing having fun.

A wonderful free activity - there are many in France for the communities,

The hut in the background is for the lifeguards.

On my way for a hug with my son…
Beverley

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and gorgeous colours.
June 11th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot.
June 11th, 2024  
