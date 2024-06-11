Sign up
Photo 803
Ready for summer…
Such a lovely natural pool.
Soon the children will be having lessons and splish splashing having fun.
A wonderful free activity - there are many in France for the communities,
The hut in the background is for the lifeguards.
On my way for a hug with my son…
11th June 2024
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and gorgeous colours.
June 11th, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot.
June 11th, 2024
