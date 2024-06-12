Previous
Oh what a beautiful morning… by beverley365
Oh what a beautiful morning…

Children running to school, the school pedestrian lady blowing her whistle, the seagulls squabbling and the sky is blue, there’s a feeling of happiness… certainly kindness.

Bonjour Madame has fast become my favourite sentence to hear throughout my day.

Such a pretty flower… the one and only so I thought it deserved to my ‘today photo’.

I have a busy day, it will be a fun day too
I’m focusing on the word fun!

Later I’m cooking a few favourite Indian recipes for my son this evening. Cooking is always fun!
Beautiful Wednesday…
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Another lovely capture and scene, your narratives are always so happy and make me smile.
June 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colour tones. Have a great day.
June 12th, 2024  
