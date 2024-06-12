Sign up
Photo 804
Oh what a beautiful morning…
Children running to school, the school pedestrian lady blowing her whistle, the seagulls squabbling and the sky is blue, there’s a feeling of happiness… certainly kindness.
Bonjour Madame has fast become my favourite sentence to hear throughout my day.
Such a pretty flower… the one and only so I thought it deserved to my ‘today photo’.
I have a busy day, it will be a fun day too
I’m focusing on the word fun!
Later I’m cooking a few favourite Indian recipes for my son this evening. Cooking is always fun!
Beautiful Wednesday…
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
2
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1086
photos
98
followers
120
following
220% complete
797
798
799
800
801
802
803
804
279
801
280
802
281
803
282
804
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
12th June 2024 8:31am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Diana
ace
Another lovely capture and scene, your narratives are always so happy and make me smile.
June 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colour tones. Have a great day.
June 12th, 2024
