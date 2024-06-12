Oh what a beautiful morning…

Children running to school, the school pedestrian lady blowing her whistle, the seagulls squabbling and the sky is blue, there’s a feeling of happiness… certainly kindness.



Bonjour Madame has fast become my favourite sentence to hear throughout my day.



Such a pretty flower… the one and only so I thought it deserved to my ‘today photo’.



I have a busy day, it will be a fun day too

I’m focusing on the word fun!



Later I’m cooking a few favourite Indian recipes for my son this evening. Cooking is always fun!

Beautiful Wednesday…