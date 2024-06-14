Previous
Tiny beauty of the ordinary… by beverley365
Tiny beauty of the ordinary…

Beautiful burst of colour… if you look for it!
Hiding in cracks and gaps in the stone wall,
so delicate yet thriving.

The back garden of the house my son’s working on is filled with wonder.

I’m continuing to take photos of the progress every few days…

Beverley

Diana ace
Lovely shot of these little tenacious beauties.
June 14th, 2024  
