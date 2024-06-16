Previous
Lovely just as it is… by beverley365
Photo 808

Miellé doing a little weeding, she’s learnt so much from watching her father tend the garden.

Tea break for the workers… including me yippee

Wednesday was glorious… no tweaking needed.

I’m glad I took this photo as this morning it’s raining cats & dogs… & chilly,

I love wearing woolies so no worries.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Dianne ace
It's so good for kids to learn about gardening. Cute to see her at work.
June 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
How wonderful, she looks like a lovely little girl :-)
June 16th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A lovely image
June 16th, 2024  
