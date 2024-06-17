Previous
Teeny tiny perfection by beverley365
Teeny tiny perfection

Colour is popping up all over as the garden is continually drenched with rain, overnight these cute little bell-like flowers appeared. So delicate & so pretty.

Reminds me of the famous "Thumbelina" fairy story I used to read to my children.

17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Beverley

