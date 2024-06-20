Previous
Glorious weeds…

Leaving weeds in place is a solid strategy for keeping nutrients and carbon stored safely in your soil... I like this advice.

This is the natural feeder pool to the children’s shallow pool.

The concept is amazing, sooo good for wildlife, insects, bees and Soo good for the community, the constant rolling water oxygenates the air.

apparently around the out skirts of Paris where there is urban space… this cry for nature is being addressed. Brilliant!
