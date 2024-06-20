Sign up
Previous
Photo 812
Glorious weeds…
Leaving weeds in place is a solid strategy for keeping nutrients and carbon stored safely in your soil... I like this advice.
This is the natural feeder pool to the children’s shallow pool.
The concept is amazing, sooo good for wildlife, insects, bees and Soo good for the community, the constant rolling water oxygenates the air.
apparently around the out skirts of Paris where there is urban space… this cry for nature is being addressed. Brilliant!
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
June 20th, 2024
