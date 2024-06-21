Sign up
Photo 813
Lovely surprise… a visitors vintage bicycle…
This is becoming quite fun, the students visiting for opera singing lessons of piano have the most beautiful bikes!
So wonderfully uplifting to hear music
even in the rain… I really love it.
Also there’s a feeling youth, enthusiasm and passion.
I open the front door the music wafts in…
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
1
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1104
photos
100
followers
124
following
222% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
20th June 2024 7:00pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice how the bicycle matches the flowers
June 21st, 2024
