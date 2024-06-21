Previous
Photo 813

Lovely surprise… a visitors vintage bicycle…

This is becoming quite fun, the students visiting for opera singing lessons of piano have the most beautiful bikes!

So wonderfully uplifting to hear music
even in the rain… I really love it.

Also there’s a feeling youth, enthusiasm and passion.

I open the front door the music wafts in…
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
222% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice how the bicycle matches the flowers
June 21st, 2024  
