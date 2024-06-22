Previous
Triple kindness… by beverley365
Photo 814

Triple kindness…

My mother’s day surprise from the local bread maker… still makes me smile.

I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.
Maya Angelou
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
223% complete

Photo Details

