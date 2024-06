A balmy summers evening…

Glorious… Neno’s birthday supper, when Brett discovered neno had never had a steak, and he hadn’t eaten meat since arriving in France…

A plan was hatched…

What isn’t on the table is a crispy belly pork…

& a melody of greens my fav.



Cooking meat is my son’s job, I’ve been vegan for as long as I can remember.

I create lovely nutritious colourful meals hopefully inspiring my sons…



This morning feels like the beginning of summer fabulous…