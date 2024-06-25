Previous
One of the best known and most imitated monuments in the world by beverley365
Photo 817

One of the best known and most imitated monuments in the world

It’s a hypnotic Beauty… my heart goes bumpity bump when I see it…
so many beautiful romantic movies have been inspired by Paris, often considered one of the most romantic cities in the world

A vision, an object, a symbol, the Tower is anything that Man wants it to be, and this is infinite. A sight that is looked at and which looks back, a structure that is useless and yet irreplaceable, a familiar world and a heroic symbol, the witness to a century passing by and a monument that is always new, an inimitable and yet incessantly imitated object...

A vision that takes your breath away…
Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
