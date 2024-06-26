4 ft tall and oh so pretty…

The first bud has opened… it’s so beautiful.



I’ve discovered so much fascinating history about this prickly delight…



This one is my favourite’s as the prickly plant is leaning on the pathway and you can’t help but touch it… ouch



The thistle is the oldest recorded 'National Flower' dating back to the 13th century when the Vikings tried to creep up on Scottish Clansmen, only to walk barefoot over thistles. This caused them to cry out alerting the Scottish army.



I suspect it won’t be here for long, a few lovely old neighbours are tidying it up and don’t like being prickled.