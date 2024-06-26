Previous
4 ft tall and oh so pretty… by beverley365
Photo 818

4 ft tall and oh so pretty…

The first bud has opened… it’s so beautiful.

I’ve discovered so much fascinating history about this prickly delight…

This one is my favourite’s as the prickly plant is leaning on the pathway and you can’t help but touch it… ouch

The thistle is the oldest recorded 'National Flower' dating back to the 13th century when the Vikings tried to creep up on Scottish Clansmen, only to walk barefoot over thistles. This caused them to cry out alerting the Scottish army.

I suspect it won’t be here for long, a few lovely old neighbours are tidying it up and don’t like being prickled.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
224% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise