Thé enchanting allure of our butterfly tree… by beverley365
Photo 819

Thé enchanting allure of our butterfly tree…

Glorious summer days are here, lots of buzzy bees and chirpy small birds enjoy the little garden.

Whilst I was taking a photo of the rose on Sunday a beautiful butterfly settled on my wrist
A magical moment

Live your life like a butterfly
take a rest sometimes, but never forget to fly.
Lovely…
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
224% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
So pretty
June 27th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Love that pink building
June 27th, 2024  
Chrissie
Lovely colours
June 27th, 2024  
