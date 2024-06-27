Sign up
Photo 819
Thé enchanting allure of our butterfly tree…
Glorious summer days are here, lots of buzzy bees and chirpy small birds enjoy the little garden.
Whilst I was taking a photo of the rose on Sunday a beautiful butterfly settled on my wrist
A magical moment
Live your life like a butterfly
take a rest sometimes, but never forget to fly.
Lovely…
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
3
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
26th June 2024 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
So pretty
June 27th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Love that pink building
June 27th, 2024
Chrissie
Lovely colours
June 27th, 2024
