Spotting the Mysterious Chimney of the Eiffel Tower by beverley365
Spotting the Mysterious Chimney of the Eiffel Tower

Need to.zoom in…
A crenelated round structure resemble a medieval turret.

Soo Interestingly the turret is older than the Eiffel Tower! The red-brick structure was built in 1887 when the foundations of the tower were being laid.

The tower is in fact a smoking factory chimney. It’s the only vestige of the tower’s enormous building site.

Building of the Eiffel Tower the steam-engines generated so much smoke that an evacuation system was put in place. The steam was drawn through a ventilation duct that led to our present-day chimney.

Soo what about the Chimney today?
Well, the interesting part is that the chimney is still in use today!
and used occasionally to evacuate the smoke produced by the power generators.

It’s very well hidden, my photo isn’t great but boy it’s been fun discovering this 137 years surprise…
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and such an interesting narrative.
June 28th, 2024  
Brian ace
Love this and the narrative.
June 28th, 2024  
