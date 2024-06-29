Sign up
Previous
Photo 821
The Olympic rings between the 1st & 2nd floors
As I walked to discover exactly this photo I was spell bound when I saw it! … there it was… looking through the trees… in the sunshine
Beautiful!
I walked 8600 steps in a few hours to discover the buzz of the olympics and where better to begin than right here.
a beautiful morning…
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Klassen
ace
So cool you found this! Great capture and what a neat experience!
June 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and framing.
June 29th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
Unmissed place for the rings. exciting time.
June 29th, 2024
