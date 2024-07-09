Previous
Twisting curling fruitiness by beverley365
Photo 831

Twisting curling fruitiness

Oh boy! Deliciousness
natural strawberry syrup, creamy base on a whirly colourful croisant.

A bit of newness, the art of playing and is it delicious? Will the locals like it?

A fun day spent with my son at the bakery.
I was super busy and enjoyed every minute.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Mark St Clair ace
Now I’m hungry
July 9th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
Those look very yummy!
July 9th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, they do look good!
July 9th, 2024  
