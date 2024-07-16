Previous
An abundance of wildflowers by beverley365
An abundance of wildflowers

Prettiest weeds and glorious bugs.

Many eyes go through the meadow but few see the flowers in it…. Ralph Waldo Emerson

16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
Fabulous frame filler with these beautiful wildflowers.
July 16th, 2024  
Babs
Beautiful wildflowers
July 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
So beautiful.
July 16th, 2024  
