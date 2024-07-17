Sign up
Photo 839
Hiding around the corner…
I was thrilled to see this gorgeous flower…
next door to the project my sons working on… it’s a building site with some hidden beauties.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
2
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1156
photos
105
followers
132
following
229% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
16th July 2024 6:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
July 17th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
July 17th, 2024
