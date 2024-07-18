Sign up
Previous
Photo 840
A lonely rose between the thorns…
Tricky prickly but beautiful, this sweet smelling rose deserved to be captured.
Close to 8ft tall this pretty thistle is soon to be no more… Rogier tells me it has to go…
It’ll be back next year he says quickly as my face shows my woes.
Beautiful fresh morning… everyday is exciting and today very!
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
1
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1157
photos
105
followers
132
following
230% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
18th July 2024 10:33am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
CC Folk
ace
Beautiful...
July 18th, 2024
