Previous
Cat on the roof… his afternoon delight by beverley365
Photo 849

Cat on the roof… his afternoon delight

Yesterday looking down on the garden from the second floor this gorgeous shiny black cat is sunbathing or patiently observing the surrounding trees for a little playtime with the birds.

I’ve been visiting & staying here for many years, whilst sitting in the garden he often joins me!

He’s shy yet comfortable, no one knows where he comes from.
I call him Liquorice… he’s like a shiny sleek stick of bassets deliciousness…
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
232% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, I suppose the roof is nice and warm.
July 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise