Cat on the roof… his afternoon delight

Yesterday looking down on the garden from the second floor this gorgeous shiny black cat is sunbathing or patiently observing the surrounding trees for a little playtime with the birds.



I’ve been visiting & staying here for many years, whilst sitting in the garden he often joins me!



He’s shy yet comfortable, no one knows where he comes from.

I call him Liquorice… he’s like a shiny sleek stick of bassets deliciousness…