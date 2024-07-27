Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 849
Cat on the roof… his afternoon delight
Yesterday looking down on the garden from the second floor this gorgeous shiny black cat is sunbathing or patiently observing the surrounding trees for a little playtime with the birds.
I’ve been visiting & staying here for many years, whilst sitting in the garden he often joins me!
He’s shy yet comfortable, no one knows where he comes from.
I call him Liquorice… he’s like a shiny sleek stick of bassets deliciousness…
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1176
photos
106
followers
138
following
232% complete
View this month »
842
843
844
845
846
847
848
849
Latest from all albums
324
846
847
325
326
848
327
849
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
26th July 2024 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, I suppose the roof is nice and warm.
July 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close