Congratulations and happy holidays… by beverley365
Photo 850

Congratulations and happy holidays…

To do what you love means you never work a day in your life… Soooo true

To work in a happy family business is wonderful,
Isobel is sharing hugs and congratulations to Christian.

It’s 06.49am we are up & down the spiral staircase like yo-yo’s …
The smells Ooo scrumptious

Everything is freshly made and honestly made with so much passion.

7.30 there will be a queue of happy customers…
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Lovely capture and scene.
July 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely capture to match your narrative.
July 28th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Happy bakery.
July 28th, 2024  
