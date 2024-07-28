Sign up
Photo 850
Congratulations and happy holidays…
To do what you love means you never work a day in your life… Soooo true
To work in a happy family business is wonderful,
Isobel is sharing hugs and congratulations to Christian.
It’s 06.49am we are up & down the spiral staircase like yo-yo’s …
The smells Ooo scrumptious
Everything is freshly made and honestly made with so much passion.
7.30 there will be a queue of happy customers…
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1178
photos
108
followers
138
following
232% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
25th July 2024 6:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and scene.
July 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely capture to match your narrative.
July 28th, 2024
winghong_ho
Happy bakery.
July 28th, 2024
