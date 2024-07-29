Previous
Beauty and the beast by beverley365
Photo 851

Beauty and the beast

The super sharp prickly thorns and fluffiness of age is taking over the little garden.

I’m 5’11 and this family of thistle bushes must be 7ft+

The wonderful thing about taking this photo was the fragrance… so sweet… so beautiful

Beautiful blue sky and sunshine… French holidays begin today.


29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
233% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
July 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured.
July 29th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Pretty but prickly!
July 29th, 2024  
