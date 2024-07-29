Sign up
Previous
Photo 851
Beauty and the beast
The super sharp prickly thorns and fluffiness of age is taking over the little garden.
I’m 5’11 and this family of thistle bushes must be 7ft+
The wonderful thing about taking this photo was the fragrance… so sweet… so beautiful
Beautiful blue sky and sunshine… French holidays begin today.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
4
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1180
photos
111
followers
141
following
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
July 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured.
July 29th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Pretty but prickly!
July 29th, 2024
