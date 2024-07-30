Sign up
Previous
Photo 852
And breathe… it’s a glorious morning.
I’m striding home after an early morning stride in the sunshine… no one to be seen.
My favourite spot to breathe in… the eco natural pond.
I took photos of the progress on my eldest son’s current house challenge, it’s been a challenge for sure however it’s looking good and on plan.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1182
photos
111
followers
142
following
233% complete
845
846
847
848
849
850
851
852
327
849
328
850
329
851
330
852
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
30th July 2024 8:11am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Susan Wakely
ace
So much to see and a haven for wildlife.
July 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene, such lovely light.
July 30th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
You are loving France I can see!
July 30th, 2024
