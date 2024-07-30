Previous
And breathe… it’s a glorious morning. by beverley365
Photo 852

And breathe… it’s a glorious morning.

I’m striding home after an early morning stride in the sunshine… no one to be seen.

My favourite spot to breathe in… the eco natural pond.

I took photos of the progress on my eldest son’s current house challenge, it’s been a challenge for sure however it’s looking good and on plan.


30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely ace
So much to see and a haven for wildlife.
July 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene, such lovely light.
July 30th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
You are loving France I can see!
July 30th, 2024  
