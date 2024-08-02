Previous
A passion for flowers… by beverley365
A passion for flowers…

Taking photos last night at my son’s job of the day’s progress the next door neighbours front wall is full of these vibrant happy flowers.

The iron work is beautiful.

Passion flowers bring back wonderful memories from my life in Chypre…

A gloriously busy fun day for me today…. Yippee
Beverley

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A beautiful flower.
August 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous flower and capture.
August 2nd, 2024  
