The fragrance is my morning pick me up… by beverley365
Photo 882

The fragrance is my morning pick me up…

I just can’t help myself to stop and smell them, the roses have began to bloom and are beautiful,

Serenity in bloom.

I’m taking time this morning to go swimming with my sons friend, she’s keen to learn but would like some company and a little push…
It’ll be a fun morning.



29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Jessica Eby ace
Good luck to her!

The focus and colours in this shot are really wonderful! Very pretty!
August 29th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
So lovely
August 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
A gorgeous rose beautifully captured. Sounds as if you will have an exciting morning, enjoy.
August 29th, 2024  
