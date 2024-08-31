In a world of chaos, yellow roses sing of serenity…

After a good few hours of strong cool rain I eventually arrived home to see a soaked garden of battered roses, so sloshing through the puddles avoiding the snails ( it really upsets me me if I accidentally squash one… arhhh )

I reach the front door… whew



Of course I was keen to take a few photos… as I made coffee and sat at my desk ready to spin into action the sun came out.



The roses perked up, facing towards the sun and looked soo beautiful… perfect!



The scent of this rose is amazing - sweet floral