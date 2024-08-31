In a world of chaos, yellow roses sing of serenity…
After a good few hours of strong cool rain I eventually arrived home to see a soaked garden of battered roses, so sloshing through the puddles avoiding the snails ( it really upsets me me if I accidentally squash one… arhhh )
I reach the front door… whew
Of course I was keen to take a few photos… as I made coffee and sat at my desk ready to spin into action the sun came out.
The roses perked up, facing towards the sun and looked soo beautiful… perfect!