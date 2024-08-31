Previous
In a world of chaos, yellow roses sing of serenity… by beverley365
Photo 884

In a world of chaos, yellow roses sing of serenity…

After a good few hours of strong cool rain I eventually arrived home to see a soaked garden of battered roses, so sloshing through the puddles avoiding the snails ( it really upsets me me if I accidentally squash one… arhhh )
I reach the front door… whew

Of course I was keen to take a few photos… as I made coffee and sat at my desk ready to spin into action the sun came out.

The roses perked up, facing towards the sun and looked soo beautiful… perfect!

The scent of this rose is amazing - sweet floral
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
242% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful encrusted with the splattering of raindrops ! The sight of a yellow rose always comes to mind "The Yellow rose of Texas" and my childhood when the song became popular !! fav
August 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise