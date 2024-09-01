Sign up
The rose speaks of love silently, in a language known only to the heart.
My favourite fragranced rose in the garden which I’ve captured many many times is slowly fading.
The fragrance has a spicy sweetness quite different to the larger fuller roses.
Sunday 1st September -
It feels like yesterday that I moved here,
I moved for three reasons: 1&2 to be close by my sons & 3 to discover a new journey in my life.
This month my youngest son gets married…
I am bursting with joy & happiness.
Love is like the wild rose…
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1248
photos
112
followers
119
following
242% complete
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
30th August 2024 12:46pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
