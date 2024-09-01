Previous
The rose speaks of love silently, in a language known only to the heart. by beverley365
The rose speaks of love silently, in a language known only to the heart.

My favourite fragranced rose in the garden which I’ve captured many many times is slowly fading.

The fragrance has a spicy sweetness quite different to the larger fuller roses.

Sunday 1st September -
It feels like yesterday that I moved here,
I moved for three reasons: 1&2 to be close by my sons & 3 to discover a new journey in my life.

This month my youngest son gets married…
I am bursting with joy & happiness.

Love is like the wild rose…
