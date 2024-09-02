Sign up
Photo 886
"What greater gift than the love of a cat?" -Charles Dickens
Gorgeous Josephine has been scooped up and loved to pieces.
15 months with carlota & my son and she’s slowly come out of her shell and playing,
she had never been outside, she’s 4 yrs,
and came from a breeder,
I was here when Carlota went off on a mammouth train journey to pick her up.
She hid under the sofa for months.
so when she stepped outside last week there was a Quiet Silent burst of joy and celebration.
On Saturday she came into the garden and spent over an hour simply watching the activity and enjoying the grass.
This is so lovely to see, She’s so gorgeous .
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture and great narrative. Let's hope she will come out of her shell a bit more now.
September 2nd, 2024
Brian
ace
What a story telling image and story.
September 2nd, 2024
