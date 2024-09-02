"What greater gift than the love of a cat?" -Charles Dickens

Gorgeous Josephine has been scooped up and loved to pieces.



15 months with carlota & my son and she’s slowly come out of her shell and playing,

she had never been outside, she’s 4 yrs,

and came from a breeder,



I was here when Carlota went off on a mammouth train journey to pick her up.

She hid under the sofa for months.



so when she stepped outside last week there was a Quiet Silent burst of joy and celebration.



On Saturday she came into the garden and spent over an hour simply watching the activity and enjoying the grass.



This is so lovely to see, She’s so gorgeous .