Previous
Photo 887
A morning of discovery…
Lovely to be discovering where my son is getting married, the perfect morning for it too…
Just arrived it’s a glorious morning,
a lovely stride up the hill in the sunshine.
Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage."
Lao Tzu, Chinese philosopher
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th August 2024 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
