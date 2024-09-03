Previous
A morning of discovery… by beverley365
A morning of discovery…

Lovely to be discovering where my son is getting married, the perfect morning for it too…

Just arrived it’s a glorious morning,
a lovely stride up the hill in the sunshine.

Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage."
Lao Tzu, Chinese philosopher





3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Beverley

