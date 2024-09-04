A perfect choice…

My son will marry the love of his life… here.



The Mairie 19th sits proudly and quite grand, surrounded by beautiful colourful plants and magnificent trees… I was so thrilled when I visited.



The building was designed by architect Gabriel Davioud and built between 1876 and 1878.

The facade of the central pavilion is decorated with the sculptures by Aristide Croisy and Georges Clère…

The painter Diogene Maillart is the author of the ceiling of the main staircase, The City of Paris Instructing its Children, and of the ceiling of the landing the Adornment of the Woman.



Henri Gervex is the author of the painting Mathurin Moreau (was the sculptor and

arrondissement mayor of the 19th

marrying his son, hung in the wedding hall)



I will visit to view the wedding floor on Friday to discover them.

