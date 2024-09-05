Previous
Striding up the hill towards ‘the Mairie’ gorgeous morning in Paris. by beverley365
Striding up the hill towards ‘the Mairie’ gorgeous morning in Paris.

I’ve been meaning to discover a little history about these columns… today is the day -

There called Morris Columns - Advertising columns

There are 223 iconic Morris Columns in Paris, dark green advertising columns dedicated to the promotion of movies and shows, and have graced the pavements of Paris since 1868.

They’re kept clean and in good order. I can’t help myself but take photos of the adverts…

This morning brings a promise of constant rain with various warnings in the countryside…

There’s a freshness in the air.
Beverley

Diana ace
Lovely composition and capture, such a beautiful day!
September 5th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely find and nice story.
September 5th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
I love Paris's Morris Columns and the Wallace Water Fountains - so iconic and so Parisian!
September 5th, 2024  
