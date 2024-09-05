Sign up
Photo 889
Striding up the hill towards ‘the Mairie’ gorgeous morning in Paris.
I’ve been meaning to discover a little history about these columns… today is the day -
There called Morris Columns - Advertising columns
There are 223 iconic Morris Columns in Paris, dark green advertising columns dedicated to the promotion of movies and shows, and have graced the pavements of Paris since 1868.
They’re kept clean and in good order. I can’t help myself but take photos of the adverts…
This morning brings a promise of constant rain with various warnings in the countryside…
There’s a freshness in the air.
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
3
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1256
photos
112
followers
119
following
243% complete
882
883
884
885
886
887
888
889
364
886
365
887
366
888
367
889
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th August 2024 10:08am
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Lovely composition and capture, such a beautiful day!
September 5th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Lovely find and nice story.
September 5th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
I love Paris's Morris Columns and the Wallace Water Fountains - so iconic and so Parisian!
September 5th, 2024
