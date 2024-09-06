Previous
"Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here?" by beverley365
"Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here?"

a wonderful quote from my favourite childhood book… between the disoriented Alice and the mysterious Cheshire Cat.

Josephine touch’s the grass almost caress’s the tips back and forth before taking a step… slowly she’s learning her garden is safe, she’s funny to watch.

Ooo a beautiful dry chilly Friday, perfect! Fun busy day today, plus I’ll finish my art project I’ve given myself.


Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
September 6th, 2024  
Lesley ace
She’s gorgeous
September 6th, 2024  
