Photo 890
"Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here?"
a wonderful quote from my favourite childhood book… between the disoriented Alice and the mysterious Cheshire Cat.
Josephine touch’s the grass almost caress’s the tips back and forth before taking a step… slowly she’s learning her garden is safe, she’s funny to watch.
Ooo a beautiful dry chilly Friday, perfect! Fun busy day today, plus I’ll finish my art project I’ve given myself.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1258
photos
112
followers
119
following
243% complete
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
31st August 2024 6:24pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
September 6th, 2024
Lesley
ace
She’s gorgeous
September 6th, 2024
