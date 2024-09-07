Sign up
Previous
Photo 891
Peeping over the high fence…
Spotted on my route to the post office this morning, a huge bush filled with these gorgeous flowers.
My elder son has hurt his back, so taking some time to look after him self… he’s been working flat out with no days off sooo this weekend is a rest bite!
I’ll be joining him later for a documentary or movie… think we need popcorn.
It’s chilly fresh and lovely today I’m about to continue my doodling.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
7th September 2024 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful!
September 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
September 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
September 7th, 2024
