Peeping over the high fence…

Spotted on my route to the post office this morning, a huge bush filled with these gorgeous flowers.



My elder son has hurt his back, so taking some time to look after him self… he’s been working flat out with no days off sooo this weekend is a rest bite!



I’ll be joining him later for a documentary or movie… think we need popcorn.



It’s chilly fresh and lovely today I’m about to continue my doodling.

