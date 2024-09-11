Previous
A flibbertigibbet of a flighty Rose by beverley365
Photo 895

A flibbertigibbet of a flighty Rose

This rose was swirling around in the wind last night, patience was needed to get a half decent capture… I took many many photos as you can imagine.
The colours caught my eye a few days ago and day by day the colour grew stronger.

It’s the fragrance that really got my attention… so beautifully sweet & spicy, every time I passed I breathed it in and felt grateful.

I never notice any bugs on the flowers but clearly their feeding with joy,
Not the prettiest rose I know, but it’s ’got something’, a little character.

True colours… I haven’t done anything with the photo.

My favourite great auntie M used to call me a flibbertigibbet & more than likely I had no clue what it meant, I used to pop in and see her before school… smiling thoughts.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
245% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful colour on this flower. Fun word to use for the title. Had to look up the definition of it.
September 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise