A flibbertigibbet of a flighty Rose

This rose was swirling around in the wind last night, patience was needed to get a half decent capture… I took many many photos as you can imagine.

The colours caught my eye a few days ago and day by day the colour grew stronger.



It’s the fragrance that really got my attention… so beautifully sweet & spicy, every time I passed I breathed it in and felt grateful.



I never notice any bugs on the flowers but clearly their feeding with joy,

Not the prettiest rose I know, but it’s ’got something’, a little character.



True colours… I haven’t done anything with the photo.



My favourite great auntie M used to call me a flibbertigibbet & more than likely I had no clue what it meant, I used to pop in and see her before school… smiling thoughts.

