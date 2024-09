Counting down the days until forever starts…

Wonderful snaps of happiness, togetherness and Simply being in dreamy Paris…



Ooo there’s just something about Paris…

a feeling of je ne sais quoi. The way the light hits the Seine when the sun rises in the morning,

the way the streets glisten when it rains,

the way the sky turns to a dreamy pink just before dusk,

the way the buildings illuminate in the glow of the Eiffel Tower at night…Ooo the list is endless…



Shine like the Universe is Yours. - Rumi