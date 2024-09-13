Sign up
Photo 897
Brotherly love…
A year ago this month i made some interesting decisions, however, what thrilled me the most was knowing that the love between my sons was still so so strong.
This is something that’s very important to me, in life we need all the support, kindness & love we can get… and these 3 things are Free…
A sunny blue sky with beams of sunshine… beautiful morning,
today is a ‘spit spot’ ‘whiz bang day’ with lots of hugs & laughter… my kinda day…
13th September 2024
