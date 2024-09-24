Previous
Roses need rain…gentle rain. by beverley365
Photo 906

Roses need rain…gentle rain.

Gorgeous sweet smelling roses, the rain has energised them, battered a few and shared a delicate trail of raindrops.

I took a few photos last night on my way to have farewell drinks.

There is simply the rose, it is perfect in every moment of its existence.
Ralph Waldo Emerson.

24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
248% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
So pretty.
September 24th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Lovely framing for this beautiful and delicate rose.
September 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise