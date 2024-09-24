Sign up
Photo 906
Roses need rain…gentle rain.
Gorgeous sweet smelling roses, the rain has energised them, battered a few and shared a delicate trail of raindrops.
I took a few photos last night on my way to have farewell drinks.
There is simply the rose, it is perfect in every moment of its existence.
Ralph Waldo Emerson.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1290
photos
111
followers
120
following
248% complete
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd September 2024 6:08pm
Issi Bannerman
ace
So pretty.
September 24th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Lovely framing for this beautiful and delicate rose.
September 24th, 2024
