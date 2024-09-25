Sign up
Previous
Photo 907
Roses in the sky with raindrops…
I took this Monday evening, after a lovely day drizzly rain.
I had a wonderful surprise yesterday, hey mum can you do me a favour… and let’s have lunch…
Yes, yes, I’m on my way!
Today is a looking after Maëlle day, I’m ready with a bag of work and my new book…
It’s a ☂️ day…
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
4
2
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1292
photos
111
followers
120
following
248% complete
900
901
902
903
904
905
906
907
382
904
383
905
384
906
385
907
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd September 2024 6:10pm
Diana
ace
such a beautiful capture, I love these pure white roses with their droplets.
September 25th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
So lovely
September 25th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh so lovely, the fragility of these white petals against the pale blue sky is beautiful !
September 25th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
September 25th, 2024
