Roses in the sky with raindrops… by beverley365
Photo 907

Roses in the sky with raindrops…

I took this Monday evening, after a lovely day drizzly rain.

I had a wonderful surprise yesterday, hey mum can you do me a favour… and let’s have lunch…
Yes, yes, I’m on my way!

Today is a looking after Maëlle day, I’m ready with a bag of work and my new book…

It’s a ☂️ day…
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
such a beautiful capture, I love these pure white roses with their droplets.
September 25th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
So lovely
September 25th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh so lovely, the fragility of these white petals against the pale blue sky is beautiful !
September 25th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
September 25th, 2024  
