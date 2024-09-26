Sign up
Previous
Photo 908
Rumi - The Rose's rarest essence lives in the thorn
This rose still has a lovely scent even though it’s bruised & battered… its beautiful colour and thorns are strong.
The weather has changed in a heartbeat… windy storms forecasted, a distinct chill in the air. So today will be a wooly hat day, cozy woolies and my favourite brolly.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
4
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd September 2024 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I love how you captured this beautiful rose, great lines of the droplets. Keep warm.
September 26th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
That is a dramatic weather change.
September 26th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
September 26th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful
September 26th, 2024
