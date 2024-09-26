Previous
Rumi - The Rose's rarest essence lives in the thorn by beverley365
Photo 908

Rumi - The Rose's rarest essence lives in the thorn

This rose still has a lovely scent even though it’s bruised & battered… its beautiful colour and thorns are strong.

The weather has changed in a heartbeat… windy storms forecasted, a distinct chill in the air. So today will be a wooly hat day, cozy woolies and my favourite brolly.

26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
I love how you captured this beautiful rose, great lines of the droplets. Keep warm.
September 26th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
That is a dramatic weather change.
September 26th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
September 26th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful
September 26th, 2024  
