Upside down you turn me….

If I write anymore this happy song with be in your head all day… suffice to say I’ve not stopped singing it … and will probably discover it on YouTube music whilst I’m cooking later and be dancing in the kitchen…



This rose smells sooo divine… it was so fun popping under the barrier to take the photo… like a naughty school girl.



I really hope those affected by hurricane Helen are all safe and well.