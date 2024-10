I adore this wall of scented roses…

the fourth blooming of these roses I’ve taken photos of since arriving in March.



A little scratched by the thorns which are strong large and plentiful… the scent is so gorgeous.



They truly show their survival as this little rose garden could do with more love & attention.



Yesterday it rained non stop apparently for 24 hrs the news may be exaggerated…

this morning I’m going buy some waterproofs and hopefully boots …

Good to be prepared!

Although… I’ll always be a flip flop girl