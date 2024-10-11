Previous
Fluffy gorgeousness by beverley365
Photo 923

Fluffy gorgeousness

Sweet scents filling the air, golly there must have been a dozen on the bush.

My cheeky spot where I bend in half and go under the barrier virtually on my hands and knees… it’s sooo worth it just for the fragrance, I find it sooo uplifting and inspiring.

We’ve had two days of constant rain, light drizzles to heavy and scary intense,
when I arrived home i saw our little garden was well and truly bruised…

This morning it’s super fresh with a forecast of no rain. So I’m rather hoping that on my return this afternoon the roses will have lifted there blooms to the light.

This morning I’m excited to be visiting an exhibition of a subject that’s close to my heart… my childhood memories will be tossing and turning in my brain…
I’m going to the ‘Lasage 100 years… I’m in no rush I intend to immerse myself in the environment taking copious notes and photos…

Gosh it’s Friday already…
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Beverley

